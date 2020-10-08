Wet weekend weather expected to follow hot, muggy week for Hawaii

An increase in clouds and showers is expected to move west across the Hawaiian isles this weekend, forecasters said, due to moisture from the remnant of what was formerly Hurricane Marie.

The National Weather Service said today an area of showery low clouds is visible via satellite loops about 1,000 miles east of Hawaii island. This cloud area — associated with the remnant of Marie — is expected to move west over the islands Sunday through Monday, bringing an increase in rainfall, mainly for the windward side.

The increase in rain is anticipated as various isles face drought conditions and low water reserves.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply on Wednesday asked Oahu residents to conserve water as much as possible through the fall since rainfall has been at less than 50% of the normal average on the isle for the past five months.

Maui County’s Department of Water Supply on Tuesday began mandatory Stage 1 water restrictions for Upcountry Maui and West Maui due to a water shortage. Upcountry Maui and West Maui customers are asked to cut back on non-essential water usage until further notice.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with isolated showers and highs from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s lows are from 70 to 75 degrees. Trades remain light at 10 to 15 mph through tonight.

Surf remains below advisory levels on all sides.

The current east swell associated with Marie will hold steady at 4 to 6 feet through Friday before gradually lowering over the weekend.

Surf on north shores at 4 to 6 feet today is expected to ease to 3 to 5 feet Friday. Surf on south shores at 4 to 6 feet today is expected to ease to 2 to 4 feet Friday. Surf on west shores at 3 to 5 feet today eases to 1 to 3 feet on Friday.

A record high of 94 degrees, meanwhile, was set at Kahului, Maui on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 92 set for that day in 1997. A high of 89 degrees in Lihue matched the previous record set in 1979.

Two record matches were also recorded on Tuesday – a high of 89 degrees at Hilo matched the previous record for that day set in 2003. A high of 93 degrees in Kahului matched the previous record set in 1993.