Ex-Maui officer accused of seeking sex to sabotage DUI case

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 am
  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Former Maui Police Officer Brandon Saffeels

    COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Former Maui Police Officer Brandon Saffeels

A former Maui police officer is accused of using his position to solicit sex in exchange for sabotaging a case alleging his target drove under the influence of an intoxicant.

A court document filed last week charges Brandon Saffeels with honest services wire fraud.

As a Maui officer, Saffeels had access to people’s phone numbers, addresses and criminal histories. Last year, he allegedly used that information to obtain an individual’s cell phone number and solicit sex in exchange for promising to provide false testimony in that person’s driving under the influence of an intoxicant case, U.S. prosecutors said.

He later tried to cover up what he did by lying to federal law enforcement officers about it, prosecutors said.

Saffeels couldn’t immediately be reached for comment today. An attorney who has represented him previously didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A Maui police spokeswoman said Saffeels was terminated last year.

