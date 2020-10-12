Honolulu Club closes permanently due to COVID-19

The Honolulu Club announced today it is permanently closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s affect on the business.

The athletic, social and business networking club, located on the corner of South King Street and Ward Avenue, across from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, has served its members for more than 40 years.

“Like many other local businesses, the devastating impact of COVID-19 has forced us to make the difficult decision to permanently close our doors,” club general manager Nick Taylor said in a news release. “It has been a privilege to be Hawaii’s premier health club for nearly half a century, and it is with great sadness that we say aloha to our members and teammates.”

The current club owners helped it to emerge from bankruptcy under its previous owners, and in 2013 had remodeled and purchased new equipment and issued new membership terms.

The club’s 65,000-square-foot location provided lots of space for a 32-foot pool, racquet sports, steam rooms, saunas and more, offering more than 100 classes a week.

It touted itself as “a cornerstone of the professional community for more than 40 years.”