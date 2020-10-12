Letters: Have rapid-testing capabilities for visitors; Control debates, or don’t have them at all; HART board members should be paid for work

Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s assessment of one person in every 1,000 travelers being infected and getting through to Hawaii, despite the new pre-testing program, means that for every 10,000 visitors, at least 10 infected people could arrive each day (“Lt. Gov. Josh Green anticipates up to 8K visitors per day to Hawaii with pre-arrivals testing program,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 1). That is enough to cause significant community spread, with the potential to cause non-localized clusters.

Contact-tracing personnel are absolutely needed and should be available, ready to go and on alert, beginning Oct 15. In a functioning state relying on tourism and dealing with a pandemic, we should have rapid-testing capacity to administer to visitors three days after arrival.

Yes, we all want and need to open. Is Oahu prepared?

Christopher P. Fishkin

Kihei, Maui

What happens if airline passenger tests positive?

Has the state really thought through the pre-testing procedure and accounted for the worst-case scenario? Currently it is assumed everybody traveling will most likely be COVID-19 free. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said he expects at least some positive cases to show up within the traveling community.

What is the procedure when that happens? Quarantine the positive individual at least, but what about the other travelers within the 6-foot bubble of the infected traveler (two rows in the front, two rows in back, three seats on either side). Will they be tested?

They should be, especially since they were in close contact for an extended amount of time. And the travelers within the 6-foot bubble of Patient Zero will now expand the bubble another 6 feet because of the extended time together.

In essence, all the passengers on the plane should be tested and quarantined.

Contact tracers, have fun!

Randy Chow

Pearl City

Don’t forget to vote on charter amendments

This is a crucial year to vote!

We have the opportunity to select who will be our leaders, the men and women who will provide us with needed leadership on critical issues involving our health and welfare during these challenging times.

Vote carefully, being attentive to following all the directions. In this election, every vote is important.

In addition, when you receive your Hawaii ballot, don’t forget to provide your input on the proposed charter amendments: Hawaii County has 16, Honolulu has four, Kauai has six and Maui has seven.

The city/county charter amendments are on the back of your ballot. Information on each of the issues is available on several internet sites, including the Hawaii Office of Elections.

It is a privilege to vote, and our elected leaders need to know our positions on important local issues.

Anne Marie Duca

Kailua

Let your voice be heard in these stressful times

Each morning I awake and wonder what’s happening in the White House since I last checked.

I can’t seem to wish Nov. 3 to arrive any sooner. I know I’m not the only one suffering from “Election Stress Disorder” or ESD (It’s for real; check on Google).

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris’ outstanding performance during the recent vice presidential debate really exhibited her strengths and abilities. Along with two Nobel Prize-winning women with Hawaii ties, women can truly stand proud.

Now President Donald Trump is refusing to participate in a virtual debate. Doesn’t he realize that his catching the virus is the reason for this format?

Hawaii’s mail-in ballots have arrived. Everyone must vote and submit early. Voting supports our democracy and is our chance to have our voices heard.

Kaylene Yee

Aiea

Control debates, or don’t have them at all

In the last presidential “debate,” President Donald Trump acted childishly throwing temper tantrums. Obviously the strategy was to prevent Joe Biden from communicating. Trump lost, but the greatest loser was the voter. The voter and the media were defrauded of any civil and constructive discussion about extremely serious issues facing the nation, some life-and-death matters like the pandemic and climate change.

In light of Trump’s failure to debate ethically, maintain the dignity of the office of the presidency and respect the process, his opponent, the moderator and voters, the remaining debates should be rigidly controlled, with Trump’s microphone turned off when necessary. Otherwise, cancel the debates. Pathological narcissist Trump can continue to entertain his super- spreader rallies. Biden has many alternatives, through sane venues without incessant and rude interruptions, insults and violations of his constitutional freedom of speech.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

HART board members should be paid for work

At a recent meeting of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors, the board voted 4-3 (one abstained) to oust CEO Andrew Robbins, but the motion failed for lack of sufficient votes (“Future of Honolulu rail CEO uncertain after board fails to act,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 25).

There are nine voting members of the HART board. Why weren’t all members present for such a crucial meeting? Could it possibly have to do with the fact that the board is made up of unpaid volunteers, and so the meetings might have a lower priority?

I have long been amazed that such a multibillion-dollar project is being run on volunteer time. The HART directors should be fairly paid for the time and effort that they put into their work. They certainly would be, if HART were a regular commercial enterprise. Perhaps you get what you pay for?

Edward Conklin

Waikiki

