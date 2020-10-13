Kapolei Hale permit center to remain closed after 3rd employee tests positive for COVID-19

City officials today said the Kapolei Hale permit center will remain closed to the public, except for limited service, through Oct. 20 after a third employee tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

With three workers testing positive and several in quarantine, the Department of Planning and Permitting is unable to provide adequate staffing at the Kapolei permit center.

On Thursday, officials said two DPP employees had tested positive for COVID-19, and that they were last in contact with the public on Friday, Oct. 2. The center has been closed to the public since that afternoon, when it was shuttered early due to a power outage.

Last week, officials said a Kapolei Satellite City Hall customer service representative had also tested positive for COVID-19, and that it would remain closed until next Monday.

Officials said customers may still drop off permit applications and plans at the Kapolei Hale permit center, but there will not be any person-to-person contact with staff. Additionally, plan reviews will be curtailed while employees are out. Phone calls are still being answered.

All other services, including payment of completed permits, are still available at the downtown permit center in the Frank Fasi Municipal Building.