Maui firefighters help douse Kahului green waste fire

Maui firefighters helped fight a green waste fire in Kahului for four and a half hours today, the Maui Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire was first reported at 9:20 a.m. MFD sent out an engine, two tankers and a ladder truck to 301 Hansen Rd.

The MFD units assisted private tankers and heavy equipment in controlling the fires that were burning in large green waste piles.

Maui personnel remained at the scene until 2:08 p.m.

No damage or injuries were reported.