Letters: Endorsements help with deciding how to vote; Show some courtesy on the sidewalks; Postal workers should mask up while working

I am grateful for the one already- known presidential election result: Early mail-in voting is finally allowing Hawaii’s vote to actually count for something.

I am also grateful for the Star-Advertiser’s endorsements and recommendations for Hawaii’s elections and proposed legislation. We usually get little real information from the candidates themselves, and often know little about the issues. Your editorials have been informative and thoughtful.

Next time, they will be even more helpful if published four or five days before voting begins, instead of after.

Jean Gochros

Kahala Nui

Show some courtesy on the sidewalks

Honestly, I can’t be the only one who cannot stand people who don’t understand sidewalk etiquette.

Recently, I was running on the sidewalk, wide enough to fit two people, down Kahala Avenue, and met a man walking down the middle of the sidewalk. I had to go on the street in order to go around him, then I almost got hit by a bike.

If you are a healthy and capable person who is walking or running on a sidewalk, and you see someone coming toward you, have the decency to move one step to the side. One step. That’s it. Nobody likes a sidewalk hog.

Emma Ching

Waialae-Kahala

Postal workers should mask up while working

Recently I approached our local mail carrier who had just exited his vehicle to deliver our mail. He was not wearing a mask.

I asked him, “Why are you not wearing your mask?” He responded that “it is not mandated.”

This Wahiawa neighborhood is composed of elderly people; this interaction was disturbing, as I have an elderly loved one residing in this area. Should there not be a moral duty for postal workers to wear masks?

Royce Nagai

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter