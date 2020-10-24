CALENDAR
No major local events scheduled.
PIGEON RACING
OAHU INVITATIONAL FLYERS
Oct. 17
From Waimea, Hawaii Island to Oahu
Top 5
1. Jay Alameida: 167.765 Miles; 45.63 MPH
2. George Contento: 165.276; 45.46
3. Henry Ikkanda: 167.385; 45.28
4. Paul Yamauchi: 183.348; 45.17
5. Dennis Tavares: 168.936; 45.16
