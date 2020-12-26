comscore Fallen tree branches cleared from roadway; 2 lanes reopen on Ala Moana Boulevard by Piikoi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fallen tree branches cleared from roadway; 2 lanes reopen on Ala Moana Boulevard by Piikoi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:36 pm

Two eastbound lanes on Ala Moana Boulevard by Piikoi have reopened after crews cleared the fallen tree branches blocking the road, according to a tweet from the state Department of Transportation.

