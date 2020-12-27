760-acre Maui brush fire 90% contained; damage to structures reported

The 760-acre Olowalu brush fire on Maui that shut down Honoapiilani Highway for several hours on Saturday was 90% contained this morning, the Maui Police Department reported.

Maui County reported “damage to some structures” in the Olowalu area, with damage assessments ongoing.

Maui firefighters are now responding to a brush fire in the area of the Kula Ag Park. The fire was reported at 9:48 a.m. today. As of 11 a.m., the fire was about 7 acres in size, according to the Maui Fire Department.

High winds were reported Saturday that contributed to power transmission line outages.

Firefighter ground crews continued work to secure the perimeter of the Olowalu fire while helicopter air support flew over inaccessible areas to make water drops. There are no reported injuries, and the fire’s cause is undetermined at this time, Maui County said.

“Maui firefighters and police are doing a fabulous job under very difficult conditions with high winds and steep, difficult-to-reach terrain,” Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said in a Facebook post.

The Lahaina Aquatic Center closed today because of fire ash and debris from high winds, the Department of Parks and Recreation reported.