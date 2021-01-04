University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team picked to finish second in AVCA preseason poll

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team has been picked to finish second to Brigham Young in the American Volleyball Coaches Association/National Volleyball Association preseason poll released today.

The Cougars received all 14 first-place votes.

BYU and UH were Nos. 1 and 2 in the poll when the 2020 season was halted in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Four other of UH’s Big West Conference opponents — UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State, UC Irvine and UC San Diego — also earned places in the top 10.