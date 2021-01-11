Calendar

Today

GOLF

Sony Open in Hawaii: Qualifier,

7:30 a.m., at Hoakalei Country Club.

TUESDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sunday, At Kapalua Plantation Course

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Purse: $6.7 million

Yardage: 7,596

Final Round, par 73

Harris English (500), $1,340,000 65-67-66-69–267

Joaquin Niemann (300), $782,000 69-67-67-64–267

Justin Thomas (190), $490,000 65-69-68-66–268

Ryan Palmer (135), $378,000 67-67-64-71–269

Sungjae Im (105), $280,500 67-68-67-69–271

Xander Schauffele (105), $280,500 69-66-70-66–271

Bryson DeChambeau (85), $199,333 69-67-70-66–272

Collin Morikawa (85), $199,333 69-65-65-73–272

Jon Rahm (85), $199,333 70-66-69-67–272

Daniel Berger (75), $172,000 69-65-67-72–273

Sergio Garcia (68), $155,500 67-71-67-69–274

Dustin Johnson (68), $155,500 71-65-69-69–274

Patrick Cantlay (56), $125,250 68-68-67-72–275

Lanto Griffin (56), $125,250 71-68-69-67–275

Scottie Scheffler (56), $125,250 70-66-70-69–275

Brendon Todd (56), $125,250 68-67-70-70–275

Abraham Ancer (48), $92,000 70-71-69-66–276

Martin Laird (48), $92,000 69-69-68-70–276

Sebastián Muñoz (48), $92,000 75-66-67-68–276

Webb Simpson (48), $92,000 70-67-69-70–276

Patrick Reed (41), $75,000 67-68-72-70–277

Adam Scott (41), $75,000 68-71-68-70–277

Michael Thompson (41), $75,000 73-68-67-69–277

Billy Horschel (34), $63,200 71-66-66-75–278

Kevin Kisner (34), $63,200 70-71-69-68–278

Marc Leishman (34), $63,200 69-69-71-69–278

Cameron Smith (34), $63,200 70-70-66-72–278

Richy Werenski (34), $63,200 69-69-70-70–278

Brian Gay (29), $55,000 70-67-71-71–279

Nick Taylor (29), $55,000 67-71-69-72–279

Cameron Champ (24), $49,000 71-68-70-72–281

Stewart Cink (24), $49,000 71-69-67-74–281

Tony Finau (24), $49,000 74-68-68-71–281

Viktor Hovland (24), $49,000 69-68-68-76–281

Jason Kokrak (21), $43,000 71-66-70-76–283

Hudson Swafford (21), $43,000 73-70-72-68–283

Carlos Ortiz (19), $41,000 69-67-75-74–285

Andrew Landry (17), $39,000 70-71-76-70–287

Kevin Na (17), $39,000 71-68-69-79–287

Robert Streb (17), $39,000 67-72-72-76–287

Mackenzie Hughes (15), $36,500 73-71-72-72–288

Hideki Matsuyama (15), $36,500 73-75-72-68–288

Sony Open in Hawaii Pre-Qualifier

Sunday, at Hoakalei Country Club

First round, par 72

Scores of 75 or better advance to today’s qualifier

Austin Bautista 32-32–64

HOI Hur 36-32–68

Spencer Dunaway 35-33–68

Travis Gonda 36-32–68

Derek Fribbs 35-34–69

Norman Xiong 37-33–70

Junya Kameshiro 34-36–70

Naoto Nakanishi 36-34–70

Sam Weatherhead 37-34–71

Corey Pereira 36-35–71

Carson Young 37-34–71

Michael Feuerstein 34-37–71

Aaron Crawford 38-33–71

Matthew Siporin 36-36–72

Brax McCarthy 36-36–72

Jason Jakovac 35-37–72

Remington Hirano 36-36–72

Patrick Grimes 38-34–72

Jun Ho Won 38-35–73

Tyler Ota 36-37–73

Tyler Weworski 35-38–73

Anthony Paolucci 40-33–73

Samuel Saunders 41-32–73

Sam Gillis 38-35–73

Alex Ching 36-37–73

Michael Herrera 39-35–74

Joey Crawford Jr. 37-37–74

Kyle Westmoreland 38-36–74

Joshua Hayashida 37-37–74

Albert Pistorius 39-35–74

Luke Schniederjans 35-39–74

Nicholas Mason 37-37–74

Matthew Kang 37-37–74

Katsumasa Miyamoto 36-38–74

Bryan Martin 36-39–75

Blake Abercrombie 39-36–75

Daniel Longmire 36-39–75

Shawn Lu 40-35–75

Blake Kennedy 37-38–75

Dodge Kemmer 40-35–75

Jared Kinoshita 39-36–75

Roy Cootes 37-38–75