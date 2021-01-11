Calendar
Today
GOLF
Sony Open in Hawaii: Qualifier,
7:30 a.m., at Hoakalei Country Club.
TUESDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions
Sunday, At Kapalua Plantation Course
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $6.7 million
Yardage: 7,596
Final Round, par 73
Harris English (500), $1,340,000 65-67-66-69–267
Joaquin Niemann (300), $782,000 69-67-67-64–267
Justin Thomas (190), $490,000 65-69-68-66–268
Ryan Palmer (135), $378,000 67-67-64-71–269
Sungjae Im (105), $280,500 67-68-67-69–271
Xander Schauffele (105), $280,500 69-66-70-66–271
Bryson DeChambeau (85), $199,333 69-67-70-66–272
Collin Morikawa (85), $199,333 69-65-65-73–272
Jon Rahm (85), $199,333 70-66-69-67–272
Daniel Berger (75), $172,000 69-65-67-72–273
Sergio Garcia (68), $155,500 67-71-67-69–274
Dustin Johnson (68), $155,500 71-65-69-69–274
Patrick Cantlay (56), $125,250 68-68-67-72–275
Lanto Griffin (56), $125,250 71-68-69-67–275
Scottie Scheffler (56), $125,250 70-66-70-69–275
Brendon Todd (56), $125,250 68-67-70-70–275
Abraham Ancer (48), $92,000 70-71-69-66–276
Martin Laird (48), $92,000 69-69-68-70–276
Sebastián Muñoz (48), $92,000 75-66-67-68–276
Webb Simpson (48), $92,000 70-67-69-70–276
Patrick Reed (41), $75,000 67-68-72-70–277
Adam Scott (41), $75,000 68-71-68-70–277
Michael Thompson (41), $75,000 73-68-67-69–277
Billy Horschel (34), $63,200 71-66-66-75–278
Kevin Kisner (34), $63,200 70-71-69-68–278
Marc Leishman (34), $63,200 69-69-71-69–278
Cameron Smith (34), $63,200 70-70-66-72–278
Richy Werenski (34), $63,200 69-69-70-70–278
Brian Gay (29), $55,000 70-67-71-71–279
Nick Taylor (29), $55,000 67-71-69-72–279
Cameron Champ (24), $49,000 71-68-70-72–281
Stewart Cink (24), $49,000 71-69-67-74–281
Tony Finau (24), $49,000 74-68-68-71–281
Viktor Hovland (24), $49,000 69-68-68-76–281
Jason Kokrak (21), $43,000 71-66-70-76–283
Hudson Swafford (21), $43,000 73-70-72-68–283
Carlos Ortiz (19), $41,000 69-67-75-74–285
Andrew Landry (17), $39,000 70-71-76-70–287
Kevin Na (17), $39,000 71-68-69-79–287
Robert Streb (17), $39,000 67-72-72-76–287
Mackenzie Hughes (15), $36,500 73-71-72-72–288
Hideki Matsuyama (15), $36,500 73-75-72-68–288
Sony Open in Hawaii Pre-Qualifier
Sunday, at Hoakalei Country Club
First round, par 72
Scores of 75 or better advance to today’s qualifier
Austin Bautista 32-32–64
HOI Hur 36-32–68
Spencer Dunaway 35-33–68
Travis Gonda 36-32–68
Derek Fribbs 35-34–69
Norman Xiong 37-33–70
Junya Kameshiro 34-36–70
Naoto Nakanishi 36-34–70
Sam Weatherhead 37-34–71
Corey Pereira 36-35–71
Carson Young 37-34–71
Michael Feuerstein 34-37–71
Aaron Crawford 38-33–71
Matthew Siporin 36-36–72
Brax McCarthy 36-36–72
Jason Jakovac 35-37–72
Remington Hirano 36-36–72
Patrick Grimes 38-34–72
Jun Ho Won 38-35–73
Tyler Ota 36-37–73
Tyler Weworski 35-38–73
Anthony Paolucci 40-33–73
Samuel Saunders 41-32–73
Sam Gillis 38-35–73
Alex Ching 36-37–73
Michael Herrera 39-35–74
Joey Crawford Jr. 37-37–74
Kyle Westmoreland 38-36–74
Joshua Hayashida 37-37–74
Albert Pistorius 39-35–74
Luke Schniederjans 35-39–74
Nicholas Mason 37-37–74
Matthew Kang 37-37–74
Katsumasa Miyamoto 36-38–74
Bryan Martin 36-39–75
Blake Abercrombie 39-36–75
Daniel Longmire 36-39–75
Shawn Lu 40-35–75
Blake Kennedy 37-38–75
Dodge Kemmer 40-35–75
Jared Kinoshita 39-36–75
Roy Cootes 37-38–75
