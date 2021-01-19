Oahu Farmers Market Calendar: January 2021

OPEN
HONOLULU
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu (Blaisdell): 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blaisdell Center. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. EBT cards accepted. Free parking. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> FarmLovers at Kakaako: 8 a.m.- noon Saturdays, corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.
>> Makiki market: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Parish of St. Clement, corner of Wilder Avenue and Makiki Street. Call 955-7745.
WAIKIKI
>> Waikiki Beach Walk: 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, along Lewers Street. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 497-8110.
CENTRAL OAHU
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Mililani: 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Mililani High. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> FarmLovers at Pearlridge Center: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Pearlridge Uptown in the parking lot near Macy’s, along Moanalua Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.
>> 100 Kahelu: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Mililani Tech Park, 100 Kahelu Ave. Prepared foods only. Produce vendors will return in August. Call 255-2113 or 625-8915.
>> Farm Fresh Fridays: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, Mililani Shopping Center; run by Mahiku Farms. Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.
>> Kapolei City Country Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays. Kapolei Kmart parking lot, 500 Kamokila Blvd. Call 852-9811 or visit kamakanaalii.com.
EAST HONOLULU
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau KCC: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, Kapiolani Community College. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> Kaiser PTSA: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaiser High. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 394-1200.
LEEWARD OAHU
>> Market at Ka Makana Ali‘i: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, throughout the mall. Call 852-9811 or visit kamakanaalii.com.
>> Mahiku at Kapilina Beach Homes: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 5100 Iroquois Ave., Ewa Beach. Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.
NORTH SHORE
>> FarmLovers at Haleiwa: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, Waimea Valley, 59-864 Kamehameha Highway. Call 388-9696 or visit farmlovers markets.com.
>> Waialua Farmers’ Co-op: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Waialua Sugar Mill. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 223-1071 or visit facebook.com/waialuafarmerscoopmarket.
WINDWARD
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Kailua: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, Kailua Town Center. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> FarmLovers at Kailua Town: 8 a.m.-noon Sundays, Pali Lanes parking lot. Call 388-9696 or visit farmlovers markets.com.
>> Lokahi Kailua Market: 9 a.m. to noon. Sundays, 340 Uluniu St. Visit lokahikailuamarket.com.
>> Windward Mall Farmers Market: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Call 235-1143.
PEOPLE’S OPEN MARKETS
The City and County of Honolulu posts a schedule of markets held weekly at public parks. Markets are closed on city holidays. Call 768-9299 or visit 808ne.ws/markets.
CLOSED
HONOLULU
>> HMSA market: HMSA Building, 948-6826.
>> Fresh Day (Moanalua): Kaiser Permanente — Moanalua, 432-2260.
>> Fresh Day (Honolulu): Kaiser Permanente — Honolulu, 432-2260.
>> Queen’s market — Punchbowl: Queen’s Medical Center, 691-4105.
>> The Veggie Stand at Na Kupuna Makamae Center: 653 Ala Moana Blvd., 773-7047.
>> Burgers on Bishop Market: Topa Financial Center Fort Street Tower, 586-2000.
CENTRALOAHU
>> Fresh Day (Waipio): Kaiser Permanente — Waipio, 432-2260.
>> Wahiawa Community-Based Development Organization: Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission, 621-7097.
LEEWARD OAHU
>> Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Fresh Market: 691-3197.
>> Kunia market: 92-1770 Kunia Road, 621-1350.
>> Makeke Iki: Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, 697-3709.
>> Makeke Nanakuli: Nanakuli Public Library, 697-3709.
>> Makeke Waianae: Waianae Mall, 697-3709.
EAST HONOLULU
>> Leahi Farmers Market: Kapiolani Community College, 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> Phene Produce: Hawaii Kai Towne Center, 396-0766.
NORTH SHORE
>> North Shore Country Market: Sunset Beach Elementary, 234-9421.
WAIKIKI
>> Waikiki Specialty Farmers Market: Saturdays, Jefferson Elementary, 735-4510, ext. 1.
