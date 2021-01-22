Mayor Victorino appoints Andrew Martin as Maui County prosecuting attorney

Mayor Michael Victorino on Wednesday announced the appointment of Andrew Martin as Maui County prosecuting attorney.

Victorino made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, saying Martin was selected after an extensive search, and called it “a new beginning.”

Martin has served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for Maui County since February 2015, according to a news release. His responsibilities have included the administrative oversight of attorneys in various areas, including the Circuit Court, Family Court, and Felony Screening. As Circuit Court supervisor, he directly oversaw 16 trial attorneys for all felony and misdemeanor jury trial cases.

He previously worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney for Maui County from September 2005 to March 2010, and was in private practice in Wailuku the following five years. Earlier in his career, he also worked as a prosecuting attorney for the Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Mr. Martin is highly qualified to lead our team of prosecuting attorneys and legal support staff, and he comes with a wealth of experience,” said Victorino in a news release. “I am confident will serve our residents well and strengthen law enforcement throughout Maui County. I congratulate Mr. Martin and thank him for his service to the community.”

Martin received his Juris Doctor from the Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law in May 2003 and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of San Diego in August 1999.

“I want to thank Mayor Victorino for his appointment and for his confidence in my abilities to lead the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney,” said Martin. “This is the greatest honor of my career. My 84 fellow employees are the hardest-working, most dedicated group of individuals I have ever had the privilege of working with. Together, we are going to give Maui County a modern, forward-thinking department that will continue to pursue justice with integrity and build upon our successful victim-centered approach.”

Martin replaces former Maui County prosecuting attorney Don Guzman, who was removed in December. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Maui County Council.