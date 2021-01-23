comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
GOLF
PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, 9:50 a.m., at Hualalai Golf Course.

GOLF
PGA Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Friday, At Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Second round, par 72

Jerry Kelly 64-67–131

Darren Clarke 63-68–131

Retief Goosen 62-71–133

Fred Couples 71-63–134

Kevin Sutherland 66-68–134

Bernhard Langer 68-67–135

Brandt Jobe 68-67–135

Gene Sauers 68-67–135

Scott Parel 64-71–135

Shane Bertsch 69-67–136

Jim Furyk 68-68–136

David Toms 68-68–136

Stephen Ames 71-66–137

Scott McCarron 67-70–137

Mike Weir 71-67–138

Ernie Els 69-69–138

K.J. Choi 66-72–138

Doug Barron 69-70–139

Olin Browne 72-68–140

Vijay Singh 70-70–140

John Daly 70-70–140

Mark O’Meara 70-70–140

Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71–140

Wes Short, Jr. 68-72–140

Colin Montgomerie 71-70–141

Kenny Perry 70-71–141

Brett Quigley 73-69–142

Kirk Triplett 71-71–142

Fred Funk 70-72–142

Rocco Mediate 74-69–143

Ken Tanigawa 72-71–143

Jeff Sluman 71-72–143

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-72–144

Davis Love III 70-74–144

Paul Broadhurst 74-71–145

Sandy Lyle 77-70–147

Jeff Maggert 72-75–147

Jay Haas 74-74–148

Corey Pavin 75-74–149

Hale Irwin 75-74–149

Larry Mize 74-76–150

Tom Watson 78-75–153

