CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
GOLF
PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, 9:50 a.m., at Hualalai Golf Course.
GOLF
PGA Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Friday, At Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Second round, par 72
Jerry Kelly 64-67–131
Darren Clarke 63-68–131
Retief Goosen 62-71–133
Fred Couples 71-63–134
Kevin Sutherland 66-68–134
Bernhard Langer 68-67–135
Brandt Jobe 68-67–135
Gene Sauers 68-67–135
Scott Parel 64-71–135
Shane Bertsch 69-67–136
Jim Furyk 68-68–136
David Toms 68-68–136
Stephen Ames 71-66–137
Scott McCarron 67-70–137
Mike Weir 71-67–138
Ernie Els 69-69–138
K.J. Choi 66-72–138
Doug Barron 69-70–139
Olin Browne 72-68–140
Vijay Singh 70-70–140
John Daly 70-70–140
Mark O’Meara 70-70–140
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71–140
Wes Short, Jr. 68-72–140
Colin Montgomerie 71-70–141
Kenny Perry 70-71–141
Brett Quigley 73-69–142
Kirk Triplett 71-71–142
Fred Funk 70-72–142
Rocco Mediate 74-69–143
Ken Tanigawa 72-71–143
Jeff Sluman 71-72–143
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-72–144
Davis Love III 70-74–144
Paul Broadhurst 74-71–145
Sandy Lyle 77-70–147
Jeff Maggert 72-75–147
Jay Haas 74-74–148
Corey Pavin 75-74–149
Hale Irwin 75-74–149
Larry Mize 74-76–150
Tom Watson 78-75–153
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.