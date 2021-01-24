comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard

CALENDAR
TODAY
MONDAY
GOLF
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Hualalai Golf Course
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
Final Round

Darren Clarke, $310,000 63-68-64–195

Retief Goosen, $182,500 62-71-64–197

Jerry Kelly, $130,000 64-67-68–199

Fred Couples, $90,000 71-63-67–201

Scott Parel, $90,000 64-71-66–201

Kevin Sutherland, $90,000 66-68-67–201

Gene Sauers, $65,000 68-67-69–204

Mike Weir, $65,000 71-67-66–204

Jim Furyk, $52,500 68-68-69–205

Scott McCarron, $52,500 67-70-68–205

K.J. Choi, $38,600 66-72-68–206

Ernie Els, $38,600 69-69-68–206

Brandt Jobe, $38,600 68-67-71–206

Bernhard Langer, $38,600 68-67-71–206

David Toms, $38,600 68-68-70–206

Vijay Singh, $32,000 70-70-67–207

Doug Barron, $27,250 69-70-70–209

Miguel Angel Jiménez, $27,250 69-71-69–209

Mark O’Meara, $27,250 70-70-69–209

Kenny Perry, $27,250 70-71-68–209

Stephen Ames, $23,500 71-66-73–210

Shane Bertsch, $23,500 69-67-74–210

Paul Broadhurst, $21,000 74-71-66–211

Wes Short, Jr., $21,000 68-72-71–211

Ken Tanigawa, $21,000 72-71-68–211

Colin Montgomerie, $18,500 71-70-71–212

Kirk Triplett, $18,500 71-71-70–212

Olin Browne, $16,500 72-68-74–214

Jeff Sluman, $16,500 71-72-71–214

John Daly, $14,250 70-70-75–215

Fred Funk, $14,250 70-72-73–215

Davis Love III, $14,250 70-74-71–215

Rocco Mediate, $14,250 74-69-72–215

Jay Haas, $12,750 74-74-69–217

Jeff Maggert, $12,750 72-75-70–217

Sandy Lyle, $11,500 77-70-72–219

Corey Pavin, $11,500 75-74-70–219

Brett Quigley, $11,500 73-69-77–219

Tom Pernice Jr., $10,750 72-72-76–220

Larry Mize, $10,500 74-76-71–221

Tom Watson, $10,250 78-75-72–225

Hale Irwin, $10,000 75-74-78–227

