CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
GOLF
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Hualalai Golf Course
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
Final Round
Darren Clarke, $310,000 63-68-64–195
Retief Goosen, $182,500 62-71-64–197
Jerry Kelly, $130,000 64-67-68–199
Fred Couples, $90,000 71-63-67–201
Scott Parel, $90,000 64-71-66–201
Kevin Sutherland, $90,000 66-68-67–201
Gene Sauers, $65,000 68-67-69–204
Mike Weir, $65,000 71-67-66–204
Jim Furyk, $52,500 68-68-69–205
Scott McCarron, $52,500 67-70-68–205
K.J. Choi, $38,600 66-72-68–206
Ernie Els, $38,600 69-69-68–206
Brandt Jobe, $38,600 68-67-71–206
Bernhard Langer, $38,600 68-67-71–206
David Toms, $38,600 68-68-70–206
Vijay Singh, $32,000 70-70-67–207
Doug Barron, $27,250 69-70-70–209
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $27,250 69-71-69–209
Mark O’Meara, $27,250 70-70-69–209
Kenny Perry, $27,250 70-71-68–209
Stephen Ames, $23,500 71-66-73–210
Shane Bertsch, $23,500 69-67-74–210
Paul Broadhurst, $21,000 74-71-66–211
Wes Short, Jr., $21,000 68-72-71–211
Ken Tanigawa, $21,000 72-71-68–211
Colin Montgomerie, $18,500 71-70-71–212
Kirk Triplett, $18,500 71-71-70–212
Olin Browne, $16,500 72-68-74–214
Jeff Sluman, $16,500 71-72-71–214
John Daly, $14,250 70-70-75–215
Fred Funk, $14,250 70-72-73–215
Davis Love III, $14,250 70-74-71–215
Rocco Mediate, $14,250 74-69-72–215
Jay Haas, $12,750 74-74-69–217
Jeff Maggert, $12,750 72-75-70–217
Sandy Lyle, $11,500 77-70-72–219
Corey Pavin, $11,500 75-74-70–219
Brett Quigley, $11,500 73-69-77–219
Tom Pernice Jr., $10,750 72-72-76–220
Larry Mize, $10,500 74-76-71–221
Tom Watson, $10,250 78-75-72–225
Hale Irwin, $10,000 75-74-78–227
