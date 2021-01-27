Boatyard to pay $127K fine for Sand Island stormwater pollution violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced that Keehi Marine has agreed to pay a $127,821 penalty for the discharge of pollutants like lead, zinc and copper through stormwater runoff.

Keehi Marine, a boatyard at Sand Island, has also agreed to take preventative measures to reduce the discharge of these contaminants, which harm aquatic life and sensitive coral reef ecosystems, and are a violation of the Clean Water Act.

“Boatyard facilities that conduct maintenance and repair must have adequate stormwater pollution controls,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, Amy Miller in a news release. “This order will help prevent pollution from reaching Keehi Lagoon and Mamala Bay, protecting fragile coastal ecosystems.”

The EPA says that Keehi Marine completed the terms of an administrative order in November.

Keehi Marine has installed a stormwater treatment system to remove pollutants from their stormwater discharge.

The facility has also developed a stormwater pollution control plan, resurfaced the 1.3-acre boatyard area to prevent discharges from work areas, implemented sample analysis policies, and conducted employee training and daily inspections, among other actions.

EPA’s settlement with Keehi Marine is subject to a 30-day public comment period prior to final approval. Comments will be accepted by mail or email to r9hearingclerk@epa.gov through March 1.