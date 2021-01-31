CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym. PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym. FOOTBALL College: Hula Bowl, 4:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium. MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.