College men: Amer Ari Invitational, all day, at Hapuna Golf Course.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

THE AMER ARI INVITATIONAL

College men

Wednesday

At Hapuna Golf Course

Waimea, Hawaii

Team standings

Round 2

1. Arizona State ………………..550

2. Southern California ……………558

3. Georgia Tech ………………..574

4. Oregon State ……………….575

5. San Jose State ………………576

6. Washington …………………590

7. Hawaii ……………………..626

8. Hawaii-Hilo …………………637

Player rankings

Round 2

1. Blake Wagoner, ASU ……63-71—134

2. David Puig, ASU ……….67-68—135

t3. Sixian Guo, USC ………68-68—136

t3. Cameron Sisk, ASU ……67-69—136

t5. Shane Ffrench, USC ……70-69—139

t5. Ryggs Johnston, ASU …..71-68—139

t5. Sean Yu, SJSU ……….68-71—139

t5. Noah Woolsey, UW ……66-73—139

t9. Spencer Tibbits, OSU ….72-68—140

t9. Mason Andersen, ASU …..70-70—140

t11. Cameron Henry, USC ….70-72—142

t11. Connor Howe, GaTech …67-75—143

Also

t30. Dustin Franko, Hilo …….74-77—151

t32. Isaiah Kanno, Hawaii. . . . . 67-85—152

t34. Kotaro Murata, Hawaii ….76-77—153

t38. Kanata Irei, Hawaii ……73-83—156

t38. Justin Ngan, Hawaii …..74-82—156

t42. Andrew Otani, Hilo …….78-79—157

44. Justin Arcano, Hawaii. . . . . 79-82—161

45. Nicholas Gomez, Hilo ….75-87—162

46. Ethan Hironaga, Hilo …..80-84—164

47. Cole Yoshida, Hawaii …..82-84—166

48. Noah Lau, Hilo ……….79-88—167

49. AJ Teraoka, Hawaii …….86-89—175

50. Matthew Lloyd ……….89-88—17