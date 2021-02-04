CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
College men: Amer Ari Invitational, all day, at Hapuna Golf Course.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
Big West men: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
GOLF
THE AMER ARI INVITATIONAL
College men
Wednesday
At Hapuna Golf Course
Waimea, Hawaii
Team standings
Round 2
1. Arizona State ………………..550
2. Southern California ……………558
3. Georgia Tech ………………..574
4. Oregon State ……………….575
5. San Jose State ………………576
6. Washington …………………590
7. Hawaii ……………………..626
8. Hawaii-Hilo …………………637
Player rankings
Round 2
1. Blake Wagoner, ASU ……63-71—134
2. David Puig, ASU ……….67-68—135
t3. Sixian Guo, USC ………68-68—136
t3. Cameron Sisk, ASU ……67-69—136
t5. Shane Ffrench, USC ……70-69—139
t5. Ryggs Johnston, ASU …..71-68—139
t5. Sean Yu, SJSU ……….68-71—139
t5. Noah Woolsey, UW ……66-73—139
t9. Spencer Tibbits, OSU ….72-68—140
t9. Mason Andersen, ASU …..70-70—140
t11. Cameron Henry, USC ….70-72—142
t11. Connor Howe, GaTech …67-75—143
Also
t30. Dustin Franko, Hilo …….74-77—151
t32. Isaiah Kanno, Hawaii. . . . . 67-85—152
t34. Kotaro Murata, Hawaii ….76-77—153
t38. Kanata Irei, Hawaii ……73-83—156
t38. Justin Ngan, Hawaii …..74-82—156
t42. Andrew Otani, Hilo …….78-79—157
44. Justin Arcano, Hawaii. . . . . 79-82—161
45. Nicholas Gomez, Hilo ….75-87—162
46. Ethan Hironaga, Hilo …..80-84—164
47. Cole Yoshida, Hawaii …..82-84—166
48. Noah Lau, Hilo ……….79-88—167
49. AJ Teraoka, Hawaii …….86-89—175
50. Matthew Lloyd ……….89-88—17
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.