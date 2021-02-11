CALENDAR
TODAY
No major local events scheduled.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at Mccabe Gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, 4:30 p.m., at Mccabe Gym.
GOLF
LOCAL ACES
Name, hometown, date, course, hole yards club
Terence T. Enoki, Kahaluu, May 18, Pali Golf Course, 7 155 4-hybrid
Thai Le, Honolulu July 10, Ala Wai Golf Course, 2 144 9-iron
Jon Kobayashi, Kailua, July 15, Pearl Country Club, 16 171 4-hybrid
Lance Doiguchi, Aiea, July 22, Mililani Golf Club, 15 142 7-iron
David K. Hamada, Honolulu, Aug. 7, Ala Wai Golf Course, 15 173 7-iron
— Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com
