CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

CROSS COUNTRY

PacWest men and women: Chaminade Invitational, 5 p.m., at HPU-Hawaii Loa Campus.

SWIMMING

ILH: Dual meets, 5 p.m., at Punahou, Le Jardin, ‘Iolani.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH boys: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, Pac-Five at Punahou, time TBA.

ILH girls: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, Pac-Five at Punahou, Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts, time TBA.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: HPU PacWest Invitational, 7:45 a.m., at HPU Loa Campus.

ILH: meet, 8 a.m., at Punahou, Le Jardin, ‘Iolani.

DIVING

ILH: Serai Invitational, 2 p.m., at Punahou.

SOFTBALL

College: Chaminade at Hawaii (DH), noon, at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

SUNDAY

SOCCER

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Atherton Field.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Atherton Field.

SOFTBALL

College: Chaminade at Hawaii (DH), noon, at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium