CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
CROSS COUNTRY
PacWest men and women: Chaminade Invitational, 5 p.m., at HPU-Hawaii Loa Campus.
SWIMMING
ILH: Dual meets, 5 p.m., at Punahou, Le Jardin, ‘Iolani.
SATURDAY
AIR RIFLERY
ILH boys: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, Pac-Five at Punahou, time TBA.
ILH girls: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, Pac-Five at Punahou, Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts, time TBA.
BASKETBALL
Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
CROSS COUNTRY
College men and women: HPU PacWest Invitational, 7:45 a.m., at HPU Loa Campus.
ILH: meet, 8 a.m., at Punahou, Le Jardin, ‘Iolani.
DIVING
ILH: Serai Invitational, 2 p.m., at Punahou.
SOFTBALL
College: Chaminade at Hawaii (DH), noon, at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
SUNDAY
SOCCER
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Atherton Field.
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Atherton Field.
SOFTBALL
College: Chaminade at Hawaii (DH), noon, at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
