Pedestrian, 47, struck near Barbers Point has died, police say

A 47-year-old pedestrian who was critically injured after a vehicle struck him in the Barbers Point area Friday night has died, police said.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Joshua Cambra.

Police said a Toyota sedan operated by a 71-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Coral Sea Road at about 8:20 p.m. Friday when it struck a pedestrian just past Tripoli Street.

Cambra was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Police said the Toyota driver fled the scene and was later located in the area and arrested.

The pedestrian later identified as Cambra was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died Sunday.

Police said speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors.

An investigation is ongoing.