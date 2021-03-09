Off the News: DOE employees get their shots

It was good to see close to 500 Department of Education employees getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last week, on two fronts. One is that the vaccine, a game-changer, is being embraced, further encouraging its use.

And it should ease the path back to more face-to-face learning for students, sooner. However, Gov. David Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” on Monday that it’s safety first, wanting to “discourage people setting an arbitrary deadline,” maybe dampening expectations.