CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
AIR RIFLERY
ILH boys: Pac-Five at Saint Louis
ILH girls: Pac-Five at Sacred Hearts
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGE MEN
NVA/AVCA Division I-II Coaches poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawaii (15) 4-0 239 1
2. BYU (1) 8-2 222 2
3. UC Santa Barbara 4-0 204 4
4. Pepperdine 7-2 196 3
5. Lewis 10-2 161 5
6. McKendree 8-0 149 7
7. Grand Canyon 2-4 133 6
8. UCLA 8-3 120 9
T-9. Long Beach State 0-0 105 8
T-9. Penn State 12-2 105 10
11. NJIT 9-3 79 12
12. UC Irvine 0-4 64 11
13. UC San Diego 0-4 51 13
14. Ohio State 5-6 37 15
15. George Mason 7-5 21 14
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Concordia Irvine 16, Ball State 7, Loyola-Chicago 6.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.