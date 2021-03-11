Off the News: Cutting in line for vaccine

Did anyone think this vaccine rollout would go without a hitch? Not if they’ve seen widespread reports of people getting COVID-19 shots ahead of the defined sequence. An AARP Hawaii survey has noted growing frustration among people who see others vaccinated first.

But in an AARP “telephone town hall” event on Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green assured seniors that the 65-plus group, plus others with compromised health, would follow soon, opening further through May. Let’s hope this drama ends soon.