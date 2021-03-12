CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Individual championships, time and location TBA.

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium

CHEERLEADING

ILH: Championships, 4 p.m., at Kamehameha

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: meet, 3 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

DIVING

ILH: Championships, 3 p.m., at ‘Iolani

SOCCER

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), 1 p.m., at Walter Victor Complex.

SWIMMING

ILH: Championships-finals, 4 p.m., at Punahou

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium

SOCCER

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Saint Louis field.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex.