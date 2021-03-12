comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
CALENDAR
TODAY
AIR RIFLERY 
ILH: Individual championships, time and location TBA. 
BASEBALL 
College: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium 
CHEERLEADING 
ILH: Championships, 4 p.m., at Kamehameha 
CROSS COUNTRY 
ILH: meet, 3 p.m., at ‘Iolani. 
DIVING 
ILH: Championships, 3 p.m., at ‘Iolani 
SOCCER 
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field. 
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at Saint Louis field. 
SOFTBALL 
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), 1 p.m., at Walter Victor Complex. 
SWIMMING 
ILH: Championships-finals, 4 p.m., at Punahou 

SUNDAY
BASEBALL 
College: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium 
SOCCER 
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Saint Louis field. 
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Saint Louis field. 
SOFTBALL 
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex. 

