CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
College: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
SOCCER
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Saint Louis field.
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex.
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
SOCCER
PACWEST MEN
Chaminade 1, UH Hilo 1
PACWEST WOMEN
Chaminade 1, UH Hilo 1
