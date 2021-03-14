CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium

SOCCER

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Saint Louis field.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

SOCCER

PACWEST MEN

Chaminade 1, UH Hilo 1

PACWEST WOMEN

Chaminade 1, UH Hilo 1