SOCCER

PACWEST MEN

Sunday, At Saint Louis field

Hawaii Hilo 0, Hawaii Pacific 0

PACWEST WOMEN

Sunday, At Saint Louis field

Hawaii Hilo 2, Hawaii Pacific 2

Goal scorers—UHH: Jodi Lillie 2. HPU: Jacey Iwane, Caylie Uyema.

TENNIS

Big West Women

Sunday, At UH Tennis Complex

Hawaii 4, CSUN 3

Singles (order of finish: 3, 2, 4, 6, 1, 5)

Petra Melounova, (UH), def. Ekatarina Repina, (CSUN), 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

Jolene Coetzee, (CSUN), def. Satsuki Takamura, (UH), 6-3, 6-3.

Nikola Dolakova, (UH), def. Ana Fraile Toboso, (CSUN), 6-3, 6-2.

Jacquie Tan, (CSUN), def. Madison Kim, (UH), 6-3, 6-3.

Lea Romain, (UH), def. Alexandra Turchak, (CSUN), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Magdalena Hedrzak, (CSUN), def. Rebecca Ehn, (UH), 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Doubles (order of finish: 1, 3, 2)

Ana Fraile Toboso and Jolene Coetzee, (CSUN), def. Nikola Dolakova and Satsuki Takamura, (UH), 6-1.

Petra Melounova and Lea Romain (UH), def. Jacquie Tan and Magdalena Hedrzak,