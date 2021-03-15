Calendar
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
TUESDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
SOCCER
PACWEST MEN
Sunday, At Saint Louis field
Hawaii Hilo 0, Hawaii Pacific 0
PACWEST WOMEN
Sunday, At Saint Louis field
Hawaii Hilo 2, Hawaii Pacific 2
Goal scorers—UHH: Jodi Lillie 2. HPU: Jacey Iwane, Caylie Uyema.
TENNIS
Big West Women
Sunday, At UH Tennis Complex
Hawaii 4, CSUN 3
Singles (order of finish: 3, 2, 4, 6, 1, 5)
Petra Melounova, (UH), def. Ekatarina Repina, (CSUN), 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
Jolene Coetzee, (CSUN), def. Satsuki Takamura, (UH), 6-3, 6-3.
Nikola Dolakova, (UH), def. Ana Fraile Toboso, (CSUN), 6-3, 6-2.
Jacquie Tan, (CSUN), def. Madison Kim, (UH), 6-3, 6-3.
Lea Romain, (UH), def. Alexandra Turchak, (CSUN), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Magdalena Hedrzak, (CSUN), def. Rebecca Ehn, (UH), 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Doubles (order of finish: 1, 3, 2)
Ana Fraile Toboso and Jolene Coetzee, (CSUN), def. Nikola Dolakova and Satsuki Takamura, (UH), 6-1.
Petra Melounova and Lea Romain (UH), def. Jacquie Tan and Magdalena Hedrzak,
