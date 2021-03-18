Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Friday
BASEBALL
Big West: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
SOFTBALL
Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii (DH), 4 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Friday
BASEBALL
Big West: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
SOFTBALL
Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii (DH), 4 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.