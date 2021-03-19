Calendar
Today
BASEBALL
Big West: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
SOFTBALL
Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii (DH), 4 p.m., at RWSS
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Big West: Long Beach State at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, at Hilo.
SOFTBALL
Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii (DH), 2 p.m., at RWSS
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at The Shark Tank.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
Big West: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, at Hilo.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 2:30 p.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at The Shark Tank.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.