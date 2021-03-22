CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Kapalua Bay Course.
TENNIS
Big West men: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.
TUESDAY
GOLF
College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Kapalua Bay Course.
TENNIS
College men: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.
SOFTBALL
PACWEST
Sunday, At Kealakehe High
Game 1
Hawaii Hilo 7, Chaminade 0
WP—Valerie Alvarado. LP—Madelyn Stockslager.
Leading hitters—UHH: Vevesi Liilii 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Markie Okamoto 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI. CUH: Cheyne Obara 2b.
Game 2
Hawaii Hilo 10, Chaminade 2, 6 inn.
WP—Sara Bhatt. LP—Madelyn Stockslager.
Leading hitters—UHH: Darian Obara 2-3, 2 runs; Taisha Bratton 1-2, 3 RBI; Markie Okamoto 1-2, 2 RBI; Chloe Domingo 2b, RBI. CUH: Hailey Matsumura 2-3, RBI; Cheyne Obara 2-3, 2b, RBI; Taylor Genera 2b.
