CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Kapalua Bay Course.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.

TUESDAY

GOLF

College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Kapalua Bay Course.

TENNIS

College men: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Sunday, At Kealakehe High

Game 1

Hawaii Hilo 7, Chaminade 0

WP—Valerie Alvarado. LP—Madelyn Stockslager.

Leading hitters—UHH: Vevesi Liilii 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Markie Okamoto 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI. CUH: Cheyne Obara 2b.

Game 2

Hawaii Hilo 10, Chaminade 2, 6 inn.

WP—Sara Bhatt. LP—Madelyn Stockslager.

Leading hitters—UHH: Darian Obara 2-3, 2 runs; Taisha Bratton 1-2, 3 RBI; Markie Okamoto 1-2, 2 RBI; Chloe Domingo 2b, RBI. CUH: Hailey Matsumura 2-3, RBI; Cheyne Obara 2-3, 2b, RBI; Taylor Genera 2b.