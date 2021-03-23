Mariota and Raiders agree to terms for 2021

Quarterback Marcus Mariota has agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders for 2021.
The NFL Network reported Mariota will receive $3.5 million. If he hits all the bonus thresholds it could be worth as much as $8 million.
The Raiders reportedly had offered $3 million last week if Mariota would agree to restructure the final year of the two-year contract he signed last spring.
Under terms of the 2020 deal, which paid him $7 million last year, Mariota would have been due $10.625 million for 2021 plus bonuses. Only the initial year’s $7 million was guaranteed.
With a tighter salary cap due to the impact of COVID-19, the Raiders reportedly asked Mariota to accept a restructured deal which would allow them to either keep him or help facilitate a trade.
Without an agreement, he could have been cut though able to negotiate with prospective teams as a free agent.
Due to injuries, Mariota played in just one game in 2020, but it was an eye-opening performance against the Chargers. Coming off the bench in place of injured starter Derek Carr, Mariota completed 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown and ran for nine times for 88 yards and a touchdown, reaffirming the abilities that prompted head coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders to go after him.
