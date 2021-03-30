University of Hawaii medical school ranks high in primary care

The John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii is ranked 24th in primary care out of 123 of the best medical schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The magazine released its 2022 Best Graduate School rankings on Monday.

The UH medical school ranked 31st for its rate of graduates practicing in primary care specialties. It also placed 35th for diversity and 64th for research.

The William S. Richardson School of Law’s environmental law program ranked 24th out of 181 program, and its evening part-time law program ranked 28th out of 70. Overall, the UH law school was No. 98 among 193 law schools accredited by the American Bar Association.

The UH College of Education ranked 80th out of 277 schools.