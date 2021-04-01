Calendar

Today

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

TENNIS

College women: Portland State at

Hawaii, 4 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Boys: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH Girls: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Friday

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC San Diego at Hawaii (DH), 4 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Maryknoll at Punahou, Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; games begin at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Portland State at Hawaii Hilo, time TBA, location TBA.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State at

Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at

Hawaii Hilo, 10 a.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m.; Chaminade vs. Hawaii

Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at Vulcan gym.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Hanalani at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 6 p.m, at Le Jardin.

ILH girls: Island Pacific vs. Christian

Academy, 6:30 p.m., at Saint Louis.