Calendar
Today
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
TENNIS
College women: Portland State at
Hawaii, 4 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Boys: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.
ILH Girls: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.
WATER POLO
Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
Friday
BASEBALL
Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
SOFTBALL
Big West: UC San Diego at Hawaii (DH), 4 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
PacWest: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.
ILH: Maryknoll at Punahou, Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; games begin at 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College women: Portland State at Hawaii Hilo, time TBA, location TBA.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West men: Long Beach State at
Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at
Hawaii Hilo, 10 a.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m.; Chaminade vs. Hawaii
Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at Vulcan gym.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH boys: Hanalani at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 6 p.m, at Le Jardin.
ILH girls: Island Pacific vs. Christian
Academy, 6:30 p.m., at Saint Louis.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.