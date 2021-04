CALENDAR

TENNIS

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Kailua Racquet Club.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha

at Iolani, Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll; all matches begin at 5 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Hanalani at Le

Jardin, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Le

Jardin, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Iolani,

6:15 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: La Pietra at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, Damien at Maryknoll; both matches begin at 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific

at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii,

6 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

GOLF

ILH : Varsity 2 Championships, 7 a.m., at Pearl Country Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Kamehameha 10, ‘Iolani 4

‘Iolani 201 100 0 — 4 5 1

Kamehameha 330 040 x — 10 12 0

W—M. Rabe. L—C. Izuo.

Leading hitters—‘Iolani: A. Agbayani 2-3, HR, 2b, RBI, 2 runs. Kamehameha: H. Agena 2-3, 2b, RBI, 3 runs; K. Kamoku 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; K. Higa 3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; N. Donahue 3-4, HR, 2b, 3 RBIs, run.

Punahou 14, Sacred Hearts 3

Sacred Hearts 111 00x — 3 8 1

Punahou (12)00 02x — 14 16 0

W—Shayla Yamashita. L—Jolie Heresa.

Leading hitters—Sacred Hearts: Keilin Brunn 2-2, run; Brenna Yoshioka 2-2, RBI. Punahou: Makanalei Lapera 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Asia Lee 2-2, 2b, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Liana Heshiki 2-2, 2b, RBI; Shonty Passi 2-2, 2b, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Tiffanie Chang 2b, 2 RBIs; Tiani Wayton 2b, RBI, run; Aliysa Hashimoto 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Justice Tiberi 2b, run.