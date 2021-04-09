University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team clinches share of Big West title

No. 1 Hawaii secured at least a share of the Big West men’s volleyball title with a four-set win over Cal State Northridge today at the Matadome in Northridge, Calif.

UH senior Rado Parapunov put down a match-high 17 kills and Colton Cowell had 13 in his return to the lineup as the Warriors improved to 12-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play with a 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 win over the Matadors (1-6, 1-6).

UH middle blocker Guilherme Voss finished with seven kills in seven attempts and was in on eight of UH’s 14 blocks. Cowell hit .440 after sitting out last Saturday’s win over Long Beach State due to injury.

CSUN middle blocker Daniel Wetter led the Matadors with 14 kills in 29 attempts.

UH hit .429 while CSUN hit .221 with 8 1/2 blocks.

Hawaii took control of the opening set with a 7-1 run to take a 13-7 and led by as many as 11 in cruising to the win. The Warriors were even more efficient in the second set, hitting .600, and closed with a 4-1 run to take a commanding lead.

CSUN came up with five blocks in winning the third set and UH committed nine hitting errors, including a run of five straight that helped the Matadors take an 18-16 lead. The Matadors extended the match with a block of Parapunov on set point.

UH edged away in the fourth set and led 14-9 when Parapunov and Patrick Gasman combined on a block. The Warriors remained in control through Parapunov’s cross-court kill on match point.

The Warriors and Matadors conclude their series on Saturday at 1 p.m.