Michelle Wie West will not play in Lotte Championship at Kapolei

This week’s relocated Lotte Championship will not include 2014 champion Michelle Wie West.

The Hawaii golfer is not entered the LPGA Tour event at Kapolei Golf Course, announcing her absence via a social media post.

“I’m sad to say that I won’t be coming home this year to play in the @lottechampionship,” Wie West said in the post. “Wishing all the girls next week the best of luck.”

Wie West, a Punahou graduate, returned to LPGA Tour competition last month and missed the cut at the Kia Classic and ANA Inspiration. Prior to her return, she hadn’t played in a tour event since the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June 2019 as she dealt with a wrist injury. In the interim, she got married to Jonnie West in August 2019 and the couple welcomed a daughter, Makenna, last June.

The Lotte Championship was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and returns Wednesday at Kapolei. The tournament had been played at Ko Olina Golf Club since 2012. The tournament will be played without spectators.