Off the News: Worries about J&J vaccine

The “pause” federal authorities placed on distributing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare blood-clotting problem won’t be felt immediately — production woes had already curbed this week’s Hawaii supply. But lots of people will be watching for word, and worrying. This one-shot formulation was seen as key to herd immunity this summer, with its ease of transportation to remote populations.

The state can hope its use will continue, ultimately — though hesitancy from patients is building.