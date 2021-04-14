comscore Off the News: Worries about J&J vaccine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Worries about J&J vaccine

  • Today
  • Updated 7:39 pm

The “pause” federal authorities placed on distributing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare blood-clotting problem won’t be felt immediately — production woes had already curbed this week’s Hawaii supply. But lots of people will be watching for word, and worrying. This one-shot formulation was seen as key to herd immunity this summer, with its ease of transportation to remote populations.

The state can hope its use will continue, ultimately — though hesitancy from patients is building.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Off the News: Biki struggles during pandemic
Looking Back

Scroll Up