CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.
SAILING
ILH Varsity I: Regatta No. 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Kamehameha; both matches start at 5 p.m.; Also, Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.
ILH Division I girls: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Kamehameha; both matches start at 6:15 p.m.
ILH Division II boys: Damien at
Saint Louis, 6 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Damien at La Pietra, Hawaii Baptist at St. Andrew’s, Hanalani at Sacred Hearts; all matches start at 6 p.m.
Friday
BASEBALL
Big West: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii,
3 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m.,
at CORP.
GOLF
LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m.,
at Kapolei Golf Club.
SOFTBALL
Big West: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
WATER POLO
Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii,
6 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic
Complex
VOLLEYBALL
Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii,
7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff
Center.
Baseball
ILH
Tuesday
Kamehameha 4, Punahou 2
Punahou 001 001 0 — 2 3 1
Kamehameha 021 001 x — 4 8 1
Leading hitters—Punahou: Harrison 2b. Kamehameha: B. Sylvester 2-3, 2b; E. Ickes 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, run; A. Lobetos 2b, run.
Damien 12, Pac-Five 2
Pac-Five 000 020 — 2 5 3
Damien 420 132 — 12 10 2
Leading hitters—Pac-Five: Kim 2-3, 2b, 3b, RBI; Rico 2b. Damien: Dyson Yasuda 3-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; River Iaea 2-3, 2b.
Softball
ILH
Wednesday
Kamehameha 10, Punahou 5
Kamehameha 203 041 0 — 10 12 3
Punahou 500 000 0 — 5 5 0
Leading hitters—Kamehameha: Agena 3-5, 2b, 2 runs; Telles 2-3, 2b, RBI, 3 runs; Kamoku HR, 3 RBIS, run; Donahue 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Rabe HR, 3 RBIs; run.
Punahou: Shonty Passi 2-3, run; Justice Tiberi 2-3, 2 2b.
Volleyball
ILH
Tuesday
Junior varsity girls
Maryknoll def. Kamehameha 25-11, 25-23
Sailing
ILH
Wednesday
Varsity boys and girls 2 standings
1. Punahou 14; 2. ‘Iolani 19; 3. Sacred Hearts 22; 4. Kamehameha 25.
Varsity boys and girls 3 standings
1. Mid-Pacific 9; 2. Punahou 17; 3. ‘Iolani 23; 4. St. Andrew’s 30; 5. Kamehameha 41; 6. Sacred Hearts 42.
