CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.

SAILING

ILH Varsity I: Regatta No. 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Kamehameha; both matches start at 5 p.m.; Also, Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Kamehameha; both matches start at 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Damien at

Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Damien at La Pietra, Hawaii Baptist at St. Andrew’s, Hanalani at Sacred Hearts; all matches start at 6 p.m.

Friday

BASEBALL

Big West: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii,

3 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m.,

at CORP.

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m.,

at Kapolei Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii,

6 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic

Complex

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center.

Baseball

ILH

Tuesday

Kamehameha 4, Punahou 2

Punahou 001 001 0 — 2 3 1

Kamehameha 021 001 x — 4 8 1

Leading hitters—Punahou: Harrison 2b. Kamehameha: B. Sylvester 2-3, 2b; E. Ickes 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, run; A. Lobetos 2b, run.

Damien 12, Pac-Five 2

Pac-Five 000 020 — 2 5 3

Damien 420 132 — 12 10 2

Leading hitters—Pac-Five: Kim 2-3, 2b, 3b, RBI; Rico 2b. Damien: Dyson Yasuda 3-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; River Iaea 2-3, 2b.

Softball

ILH

Wednesday

Kamehameha 10, Punahou 5

Kamehameha 203 041 0 — 10 12 3

Punahou 500 000 0 — 5 5 0

Leading hitters—Kamehameha: Agena 3-5, 2b, 2 runs; Telles 2-3, 2b, RBI, 3 runs; Kamoku HR, 3 RBIS, run; Donahue 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Rabe HR, 3 RBIs; run.

Punahou: Shonty Passi 2-3, run; Justice Tiberi 2-3, 2 2b.

Volleyball

ILH

Tuesday

Junior varsity girls

Maryknoll def. Kamehameha 25-11, 25-23

Sailing

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity boys and girls 2 standings

1. Punahou 14; 2. ‘Iolani 19; 3. Sacred Hearts 22; 4. Kamehameha 25.

Varsity boys and girls 3 standings

1. Mid-Pacific 9; 2. Punahou 17; 3. ‘Iolani 23; 4. St. Andrew’s 30; 5. Kamehameha 41; 6. Sacred Hearts 42.