Off the News: 16 and up? Time to get vaccinated

At long last for Oahu, COVID-19 vaccinations are now open to all residents age 16 and up. Starting today, no more special categories; just go online to make an appointment at hawaiicovid19.com/vaccination-registration. Older residents who need help can call 211.

Some slowdown in vaccine demand is occurring in some pockets around the state — but now is not the time to get complacent, folks. Remember that COVID can be severe, even fatal, and immunizing as many people as possible will help prevent the coronavirus from spreading — and mutating.