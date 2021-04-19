Off the News: 16 and up? Time to get vaccinated

At long last for Oahu, COVID-19 vaccinations are now open to all residents age 16 and up. Starting today, no more special categories; just go online to make an appointment at hawaiicovid19.com/vaccination-registration. Older residents who need help can call 211.
Some slowdown in vaccine demand is occurring in some pockets around the state — but now is not the time to get complacent, folks. Remember that COVID can be severe, even fatal, and immunizing as many people as possible will help prevent the coronavirus from spreading — and mutating.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.