Search begins for interim superintendent for Hawaii public schools

Hawaii’s Board of Education is looking for a temporary replacement to take over in August for Superintendent Christina Kishimoto while it conducts a broader search for her permanent replacement.

Applicants for the position of interim superintendent are being sought through April 30. The job is likely to run from Aug. 1 through March 2022, although that could change.

The superintendent oversees 256 public schools on six islands that serve 175,000 students. The Department of Education has about 22,300 full-time employees along with 13,500 casual hires and substitutes.

Kishimoto, who took the helm in August 2017 with an annual salary of $240,000, announced March 9 that she would step down when her contract expires at the end of July.

She had positive reviews during her first years at the helm, but ran into headwinds during the coronavirus pandemic. She faced competing demands from parents, as well as teachers and administrators, in navigating how to deliver an effective education and keep everyone safe.

In early March, the Hawaii State Teachers Association and the union representing the state’s principals came out publicly against offering her a new contract.

The board has formed a committee to conduct the search for the interim superintendent. According to the job posting, it is seeking a candidate who can address these priorities:

>>Assessing learning loss and social-emotional needs of each student and developing plans to address them

>>Developing and communicating clear and timely plans to promote as much safe, in-person learning as possible while offering flexible distance learning or hybrid options

>>Restoring trust and confidence in leadership through clear, timely guidance and communication to students, families, staff and the public.

To learn more about the position’s requirements and to apply, go to 808ne.ws/interimsupe.