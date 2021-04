CALENDAR

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m.,

at CORP; Damien vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m.,

at Goeas Field; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou,

3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.

GOLF

PacWest men: PacWest Championships, all day, at Waikoloa Beach Course.

PacWest women: PacWest Championships, all day, at Waikoloa Kings Golf Course.

ILH : Varsity 1 Tournament #6, 7 a.m., at Pearl Country Club.

SAILING

ILH Varsity I: Regatta No. 3, 4 p.m.,

at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH Division II: Maryknoll at Punahou,

4 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6:15 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Saint Louis at Hanalani, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Hanalani, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Hawaiian Mission at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Hawaiian Mission at Christian Academy, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

PacWest men: PacWest Championships, all day, at Waikoloa Beach Course.

PacWest women: PacWest Championships, all day, at Waikoloa Kings Golf Course.

SAILING

ILH Varsity II and III: Regatta No. 4,

4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai 2; Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai CP; Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m., at McKinley High.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 8:30 a.m. and

3:30 p.m., running events at 8:45 a.m.

and 3:45 p.m.; all at ‘Iolani.

BASEBALL

High School

Monday

Damien 11, Kalani 2

TENNIS

ILH

Boys varsity

Monday

Punahou 3, Mid-Pacific 1

ATP Barcelona Open Banc

(seedings in parentheses)

Monday, At Barcelona, Spain

Men’s Singles, round of 64

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 7-5, 6-1.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

WTA Istanbul Cup

Monday, At Istanbul

Women’s Singles, round of 32

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.

Wang Qiang, China, def. Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

WTA Porsche Grand Prix

Monday, At Stuttgart, Germany

Women’s Singles, round of 32

Belinda Bencic (8), Switzerland, def. Nastasja Mariana Schunk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawaii (15) 15-0 239 1

2. BYU (1) 17-3 224 2

3. UC Santa Barbara 13-4 198 3

4. Lewis 19-2 192 4

5. Pepperdine 11-5 173 5

6. UCLA 14-5 170 6

7. Long Beach State 6-4 137 7

8. Penn State 19-3 128 8

9. Grand Canyon 8-10 110 9

10. Loyola Chicago 15-5 95 10

11. NJIT 13-5 69 11

12. McKendree 11-6 51 12

13. George Mason 13-6 38 14

14. UC San Diego 3-12 34 13

15. Ball State 12-8 25 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: UC Irvine 15, CSUN 10, Belmont Abbey 2.

3 team mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 10 combined points.

College Women

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

Monday, At Omaha, Neb.

No. 1 Wisconsin def. No. 6 Florida 30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12

No. 2 Kentucky def. No. 7 Purdue 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

No. 4 Texas def. No. 5 Nebraska 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21

No. 6 Washington def. Pittsburgh 20-25, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-9

Final Four

National Semifinals

Thursday, At Omaha, Neb.

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 2 Kentucky,

1 p.m.

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 1 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

National Championship

Saturday

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

GOLF

PacWest Championships

Men

Monday, At Waikoloa Beach Course

First round, par 70

Team

286—Hawaii Hilo, Holy Names.

287—Hawaii Pacific. 293—Academy of Art. 307—Dominican. 323—Chaminade.

Individual

Ray Kim, Hawaii Pacific 69

Dustin Franko, Hawaii Hilo 69

Keita Okada, Hawaii Pacific 69

Ryan Torres, Hawaii Pacific 70

Andrew Otani, Hawaii Hilo 70

Matthew Watkins, Academy of Art 70

Julius Kreutzer, Academy of Art 70

Hoshi Yadav, Holy Names 71

Matt Fry, Dominican 71

Luke Dugger, Holy Names 71

Women

Monday, At Waikoloa Kings Course

First round, par 70

Team

297—Dominican. 307—Point Loma.

313—Biola. 316—Holy Names, Academy of Art. 320—Hawaii Hilo. 341—Hawaii Pacific.

Individual

Aubrey Corpuz, Holy Names 69

Lauren Parayno, Dominican 71

Anahi Servin, Academy of Art 72

Claire Shubin, Dominican 72

Plern Rattanaprakarn, Academy of Art 73

Brady Turnquist, Biola 74

Christine Perez, Point Loma 75

Raquel Prado, Point Loma 75

Kaelyn Uchida, Hawaii Hilo 75

Tia Kualii, Hawaii Hilo 76

Emily Lichty, Dominican 76