CALENDAR
TODAY
SAILING
ILH Varsity I: Regatta No. 4, 4 p.m.,
at Magic Island.
SOFTBALL
ILH Division II: Punahou at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West men: Championship tournament—quarterfinals, UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State, 4:30 p.m.; CSUN vs. UC San Diego, 7 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, Punahou at ‘Iolani; both matches start at 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.
OIA boys: Waialua at Campbell, 5 p.m.; Radford at Pearl City, 5 p.m.
ILH Division I girls: Punahou at ‘Iolani, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; both matches start at 6:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Big West: UC Davis at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
ILH: Damien vs. ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.
GOLF
Mid-Pacific Open: Second round, 6:50 a.m., at Mid-Pacific Country Club.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at Howard A. Okita Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West men: Championship tournament—semifinals, UC Irvine/Long Beach State winner vs. UC Santa Barbara, 4:30 p.m.; CSUN/UC San Diego winner at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
PacWest women: Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Hilo, 10 a.m.; Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m.; matches at Vulcan gym.
WATER POLO
Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA—Suspended Indiana’s F JaKarr Sampson one game without pay for headbutting an opponent during an April 19 game against San Antonio. Fined San
Antonio G Patty Mills $25,000 and F Rudy Gay $20,000 for their actions in an on-court altercation during an April 19 game at Indiana.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS—Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele to a 10-day contract.
INDIANA PACERS—Signed F Oshae Brissett to a rest-of-season contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS—Signed F Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year contract. Signed F Justin Jackson to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS—Re-signed CB Darious Williams.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS—Signed RB Wayne Gallman to a one-year contract. Signed DE Arden Key.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS—Agreed to terms CB Pierre Desir on a one-year contract.
pregame.com line
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U DOG
Today
at Boston off (off) Phoenix
at Milwaukee off (off) Philadelphia
at Orlando off (off) New Orleans
at San Antonio off (off) Detroit
at Chicago off (off) Charlotte
at Dallas off (off) LA Lakers
MLB
FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE
Today
National League
at Cincinnati -142 Arizona +127
NY Mets -130 at Chicago +115
at San Francisco -142 Miami +125
at LA Dodgers -179 San Diego +157
American League
at Cleveland off NY Yankees off
at Boston -165 Seattle +147
at Houston -125 LA Angels +108
Interleague
at Detroit off Pittsburgh off
NHL
FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE
Today
Toronto -132 at Winnipeg +111
Boston -312 at Buffalo +248
at NY Islanders -118 Washington -101
at Tampa Bay -281 Columbus +230
Carolina -117 at Florida -104
at Pittsburgh -290 New Jersey +233
at Ny Rangers -152 Philadelphia +129
Dallas -182 at Detroit +155
at St. Louis off Colorado off
at Vancouver -147 Ottawa +124
Baseball
BIIF
Wednesday
Varsity
Waiakea 7, Kamehameha-Hawaii 3
SOFTBALL
ILH
Wednesday
Varsity
Maryknoll 10, Punahou 0
Punahou 000 0 — 0 3 3
Maryknoll 802 0 — 10 10 0
Leading hitters—Punahou: Liana Heshiki 2-2. Maryknoll: Mahalo Akaka 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Neillan McEnroe-Marinas 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Jennalyn Sniffen 2-2, HR, 3 RBIs, run; Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs, run; Day-Lee Williams HR, RBI, run.
Makua Alii
Wednesday
Bad Company 14, Fat Katz 2
Hikina 9, Islander 8
Waipio 13, Na Pueo 1
Yankees 14, Golden Eagles 5
Xpress 12, Pearl Harbor 9
Aikane 19, Hui Ohana 9
Action 11, Hawaiians 7
Firehouse 11, Zen 10
Na Kahuna 10, Sportsmen 7
Lokahi 18, Makules 11
Volleyball
ILH
Tuesday
Varsity boys division III
Christian Academy def. Hawaiian Mission 25-15, 25-12
Varsity girls division III
Christian Academy def. Hawaiian MIssion 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
OIA
Wednesday
Varsity boys
Kaiser def. Moanalua 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 13-25, 15-9
