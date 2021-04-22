CALENDAR

TODAY

SAILING

ILH Varsity I: Regatta No. 4, 4 p.m.,

at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division II: Punahou at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Championship tournament—quarterfinals, UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State, 4:30 p.m.; CSUN vs. UC San Diego, 7 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, Punahou at ‘Iolani; both matches start at 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

OIA boys: Waialua at Campbell, 5 p.m.; Radford at Pearl City, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at ‘Iolani, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; both matches start at 6:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Davis at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium

ILH: Damien vs. ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.

GOLF

Mid-Pacific Open: Second round, 6:50 a.m., at Mid-Pacific Country Club.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at Howard A. Okita Field.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Championship tournament—semifinals, UC Irvine/Long Beach State winner vs. UC Santa Barbara, 4:30 p.m.; CSUN/UC San Diego winner at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

PacWest women: Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Hilo, 10 a.m.; Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m.; matches at Vulcan gym.

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA—Suspended Indiana’s F JaKarr Sampson one game without pay for headbutting an opponent during an April 19 game against San Antonio. Fined San

Antonio G Patty Mills $25,000 and F Rudy Gay $20,000 for their actions in an on-court altercation during an April 19 game at Indiana.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS—Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS—Signed F Oshae Brissett to a rest-of-season contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS—Signed F Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year contract. Signed F Justin Jackson to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS—Re-signed CB Darious Williams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS—Signed RB Wayne Gallman to a one-year contract. Signed DE Arden Key.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS—Agreed to terms CB Pierre Desir on a one-year contract.

pregame.com line

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U DOG

Today

at Boston off (off) Phoenix

at Milwaukee off (off) Philadelphia

at Orlando off (off) New Orleans

at San Antonio off (off) Detroit

at Chicago off (off) Charlotte

at Dallas off (off) LA Lakers

MLB

FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE

Today

National League

at Cincinnati -142 Arizona +127

NY Mets -130 at Chicago +115

at San Francisco -142 Miami +125

at LA Dodgers -179 San Diego +157

American League

at Cleveland off NY Yankees off

at Boston -165 Seattle +147

at Houston -125 LA Angels +108

Interleague

at Detroit off Pittsburgh off

NHL

FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE

Today

Toronto -132 at Winnipeg +111

Boston -312 at Buffalo +248

at NY Islanders -118 Washington -101

at Tampa Bay -281 Columbus +230

Carolina -117 at Florida -104

at Pittsburgh -290 New Jersey +233

at Ny Rangers -152 Philadelphia +129

Dallas -182 at Detroit +155

at St. Louis off Colorado off

at Vancouver -147 Ottawa +124

Baseball

BIIF

Wednesday

Varsity

Waiakea 7, Kamehameha-Hawaii 3

SOFTBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity

Maryknoll 10, Punahou 0

Punahou 000 0 — 0 3 3

Maryknoll 802 0 — 10 10 0

Leading hitters—Punahou: Liana Heshiki 2-2. Maryknoll: Mahalo Akaka 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Neillan McEnroe-Marinas 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Jennalyn Sniffen 2-2, HR, 3 RBIs, run; Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs, run; Day-Lee Williams HR, RBI, run.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Bad Company 14, Fat Katz 2

Hikina 9, Islander 8

Waipio 13, Na Pueo 1

Yankees 14, Golden Eagles 5

Xpress 12, Pearl Harbor 9

Aikane 19, Hui Ohana 9

Action 11, Hawaiians 7

Firehouse 11, Zen 10

Na Kahuna 10, Sportsmen 7

Lokahi 18, Makules 11

Volleyball

ILH

Tuesday

Varsity boys division III

Christian Academy def. Hawaiian Mission 25-15, 25-12

Varsity girls division III

Christian Academy def. Hawaiian MIssion 23-25, 25-20, 25-22

OIA

Wednesday

Varsity boys

Kaiser def. Moanalua 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 13-25, 15-9