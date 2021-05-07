Bulletin Board
Kapolei High School
Kapolei High School is accepting applications for the Boys Soccer position.
This position will be responsible for all aspects of the boys soccer program. Some duties include: teaching of soccer techniques/strategies, administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades
and character development.
Qualifications:
1. Knowledge of the sport – High school or College preferred
2. Prior coaching experience – Minimum 5 years preferred
3. Effective communication skills – public speaking
4. Effective organizational skills
5. Fundraising and budget experience
6. Philosophy on academic/grading
7. State or city certification related to safety, athletics, administration
8. College graduate preferred
9. Teaching experience preferred
Email resume to darren.camello@k12.hi.us
Accepting resumes till May 15, 2021
BASEBALL
OIA: Mililani at Leilehua, 3 p.m.; Campbell at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Nanakuli at Radford, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), 11 a.m., at Victor Complex.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
ILH: Single Elimination Tournament—Damien at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha, 12:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange; Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 4 p.m., at Hans L’Orange; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange.
OIA: Pearl City at Kapolei, 11 a.m.; Kailua at Waianae, 11 a.m.; Castle vs. Kalani, 11 a.m., at Kahala Park; Roosevelt at Moanalua, 11 a.m.; Farrington at Kaiser, 11 a.m.; Kailua at Waianae, 11 a.m.; McKinley at Waialua, 11 a.m.; Kalaheo at Waipahu, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex.
ILH: Single Elimination Tournament—Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 2 p.m., at Sand Island; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m., at Ala Wai 2.
OIA Division I: Kapolei Charter at Mililani, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Waianae, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Kaiser at Kaimuki, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Castle, 3 p.m.; Moanalua at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.; Doubleheader (teams TBA), 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
OIA Division II: Aiea at Radford, 3 p.m.; Waipahu at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Farrington, 3 p.m., at TBA.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II boys: Single Elimination Tournament—Hanalani/Damien winner vs. Le Jardin/Saint Louis winner, time TBA, location TBA.
ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament—5seed vs. 4seed, 6seed vs. 3seed, 7seed vs. 2seed; time and location TBA
SUNDAY
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex.
