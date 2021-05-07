Bulletin Board

Kapolei High School is accepting applications for the Boys Soccer position.

This position will be responsible for all aspects of the boys soccer program. Some duties include: teaching of soccer techniques/strategies, administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades

and character development.

Qualifications:

1. Knowledge of the sport – High school or College preferred

2. Prior coaching experience – Minimum 5 years preferred

3. Effective communication skills – public speaking

4. Effective organizational skills

5. Fundraising and budget experience

6. Philosophy on academic/grading

7. State or city certification related to safety, athletics, administration

8. College graduate preferred

9. Teaching experience preferred

Email resume to darren.camello@k12.hi.us

Accepting resumes till May 15, 2021

BASEBALL

OIA: Mililani at Leilehua, 3 p.m.; Campbell at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Nanakuli at Radford, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), 11 a.m., at Victor Complex.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Single Elimination Tournament—Damien at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha, 12:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange; Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 4 p.m., at Hans L’Orange; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange.

OIA: Pearl City at Kapolei, 11 a.m.; Kailua at Waianae, 11 a.m.; Castle vs. Kalani, 11 a.m., at Kahala Park; Roosevelt at Moanalua, 11 a.m.; Farrington at Kaiser, 11 a.m.; Kailua at Waianae, 11 a.m.; McKinley at Waialua, 11 a.m.; Kalaheo at Waipahu, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex.

ILH: Single Elimination Tournament—Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 2 p.m., at Sand Island; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m., at Ala Wai 2.

OIA Division I: Kapolei Charter at Mililani, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Waianae, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Kaiser at Kaimuki, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Castle, 3 p.m.; Moanalua at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.; Doubleheader (teams TBA), 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

OIA Division II: Aiea at Radford, 3 p.m.; Waipahu at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Farrington, 3 p.m., at TBA.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II boys: Single Elimination Tournament—Hanalani/Damien winner vs. Le Jardin/Saint Louis winner, time TBA, location TBA.

ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament—5seed vs. 4seed, 6seed vs. 3seed, 7seed vs. 2seed; time and location TBA

SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex.