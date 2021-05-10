Off the News: Getting vaccines to students

In a welcome move to expand the reach of COVID vaccinations, the state Department of Education is partnering with health-care providers to offer shots to students age 16-plus and their families.

Such accessibility will help keep Hawaii’s vaccination rates going, which is vital for community public health. The school-based mobile clinics launched Thursday at Waipahu High School, and continue this week in high schools including Farrington, Aiea, Waianae and Kailua. The Pfizer shots will be given, with parental consent, over the next three weeks at some two dozen schools. Based on availability, adult household members can also get vaccinated with their enrolled student.

Big expansion for Humane Society

The Hawaiian Humane Society held a groundbreaking last week on a 5.5-acre site in Ewa Beach, which is slated to open as its second campus in 2023. It will be about twice the size of the one in Moiliili, and equipped for adoptions, admissions, spay and neuter surgeries, and other vet care. In addition to pavilions for dogs, cats and other animals, the site, bordered by Fort Weaver and Old Fort Weaver roads, will include a community dog park.

West Oahu is apparently a good fit for the larger campus because the area has the highest percentage of pet ownership islandwide, with a rate of 66%, according to the nonprofit.