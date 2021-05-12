CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

OIA: Waianae at Mililani, 3 p.m.; Kapolei at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Kalani vs. Farrington, 3 p.m., at DeSa Field; Kaiser at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Nanakuli at Waialua, 3 p.m.; Waipahu at McKinley, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaimuki, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Single Elimination Tournament, final—’Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m., at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys: Castle at Farrington, 5 p.m.; Kalani at Moanalua, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kailua, 6 p.m.

Thursday

BASEBALL

ILH: Single Elimination Tournament, Semifinals—Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m., at CORP 4.

OIA: Waianae at Pearl City, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Davis at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

OIA Division I: Pearl City at Kailua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Waialua, 3 p.m.; Aiea at Waipahu, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m., at TBA.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Hawaii Baptist/Damien winner vs. Hanalani/Maryknoll winner, time and location tba.

OIA boys: Nanakuli at Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Campbell at Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Waialua at Waianae, 5 p.m.; Mililani at McKinley, 5 p.m.; Waipahu at Radford, 6 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Varsity Boys

Mililani def. Kapolei 25-20, 25-14, 25-17