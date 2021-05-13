comscore Visitor, 39, suffers head injury after being struck by softball-sized rock on Hana Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Visitor, 39, suffers head injury after being struck by softball-sized rock on Hana Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 2014 A 39-year-old visitor sustained a head injury Wednesday after a softball-sized rock fell from the mountain and struck her while she was riding in a convertible on Maui’s Hana Highway, seen here in 2014.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 2014

A 39-year-old visitor suffered a head injury after a softball-sized rock fell from the mountain and struck her while she was riding in a convertible on Hana Highway in Maui Wednesday.

Police said the woman from South Carolina was seated in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle traveling on the highway near mile marker 39 when the rock hit her just after 3:10 p.m.

The convertible top was down at the time.

Police responded and found the woman with a non-life-threatening head injury. Medics treated her at the scene.

