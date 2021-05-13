CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
ILH: Single Elimination Tournament,
Semifinals—Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m., at CORP 4.
OIA: Waianae at Pearl City, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Big West: UC Davis at Hawaii, 6 p.m.,
at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
OIA Division I: Pearl City at Kailua, 3 p.m.
OIA Division II: Farrington at Waialua,
3 p.m.; Aiea at Waipahu, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.
OIA boys: Nanakuli at Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Campbell at Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Waialua at Waianae, 5 p.m.; Mililani at McKinley, 5 p.m.; Waipahu at Radford, 6 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
OIA: Castle vs. Roosevelt, 4 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalani, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Big West: UC Davis at Hawaii (DH), 5 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
SOFTBALL
Makua Ali‘i
Wednesday
Lokahi 12, Hikina 7
Waipio 13, Na Kahuna 7
Aikane 14, Action 9
Zen 16, Makules 1
Sportsmen 17, Xpress 12
Hawaiians 25, Fat Katz 18
Bad Company 24, Hui Ohana 11
Islander 18, Golden Eagles 1
Na Pueo 14, Pearl Harbor 13
Firehouse 23, Yankees 11
