CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Single Elimination Tournament,

Semifinals—Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m., at CORP 4.

OIA: Waianae at Pearl City, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Davis at Hawaii, 6 p.m.,

at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

OIA Division I: Pearl City at Kailua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Waialua,

3 p.m.; Aiea at Waipahu, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.

OIA boys: Nanakuli at Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Campbell at Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Waialua at Waianae, 5 p.m.; Mililani at McKinley, 5 p.m.; Waipahu at Radford, 6 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA: Castle vs. Roosevelt, 4 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalani, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Davis at Hawaii (DH), 5 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Lokahi 12, Hikina 7

Waipio 13, Na Kahuna 7

Aikane 14, Action 9

Zen 16, Makules 1

Sportsmen 17, Xpress 12

Hawaiians 25, Fat Katz 18

Bad Company 24, Hui Ohana 11

Islander 18, Golden Eagles 1

Na Pueo 14, Pearl Harbor 13

Firehouse 23, Yankees 11