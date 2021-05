CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR PRECISION RIFLERY

ILH: Championships, time TBA, location TBA.

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Single Elimination Tournament, final—Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange.

OIA: Aiea at Moanalua, 10 a.m.; Kapolei at Mililani, 11 a.m.; Leilehua at Campbell, 11 a.m.; Kailua vs. Farrington, 11 a.m., at DeSa Field; Kaimuki at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.; McKinley at Radford, 11 a.m.; Kalaheo at Waialua, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I: Campbell at Roosevelt, 10 a.m.; Kaimuki at Waianae, 10 a.m.; Kaiser at Mililani, 10 a.m.; Kalani at Kapolei, 10 a.m.; Kapolei Charter at Castle, 10 a.m.; Leilehua at Moanalua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Nanakuli, 10 a.m.; Kahuku at Waipahu, 10 a.m.; Radford at Waialua, 10 a.m.; Aiea vs. Farrington, 3 p.m., at Kapolei.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 11 a.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.