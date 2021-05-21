CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL Big West: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. SATURDAY BASEBALL Big West: UC San Diego at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium SUNDAY BASEBALL Big West: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.